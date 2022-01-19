BlackRock Inc. Sells 366,392 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.52% of Sonoco Products worth $616,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE SON opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

