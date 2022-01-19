BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,585,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.93% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $574,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after buying an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after buying an additional 922,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after buying an additional 842,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after buying an additional 657,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

