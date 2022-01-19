BlackRock Inc. Has $632.01 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.43% of YETI worth $632,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in YETI by 13.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

