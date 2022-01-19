BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,123,214 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,976,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,123,214 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.96% of Marathon Oil worth $642,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

NYSE MRO opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.01.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

