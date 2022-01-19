BlackRock Inc. Has $584.82 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $584,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 170,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,906,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $905.58 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.90 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $842.11.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

