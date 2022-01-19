BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,362,603 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,685,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.20% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $656,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

