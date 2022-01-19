UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of UMB Financial worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

