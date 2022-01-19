Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNVR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,890 shares of company stock worth $2,811,038 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

UNVR opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

