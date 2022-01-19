Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of NuVasive worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

