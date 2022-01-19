First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,082,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 230.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

