First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,426 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.