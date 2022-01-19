First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 743 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

