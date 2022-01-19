First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 412 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,540 shares of company stock worth $45,131,201. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AN stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.64 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark lifted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

