First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9,490.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

