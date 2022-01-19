Commerce Bank Has $134,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,801 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

