Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.85 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Myriad Genetics worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.