First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.57. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

