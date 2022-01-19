Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Owens & Minor worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 479,597 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMI opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.