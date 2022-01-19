Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Columbia Banking System worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

