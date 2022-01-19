Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,256 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Hilltop worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

