Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,210 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Replimune Group worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 101,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,215 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REPL opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.