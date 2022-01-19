Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

nCino stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

