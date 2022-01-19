$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $9.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

YUMC stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. Yum China has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,686,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $65,811,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

