TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,526,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 71.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $234.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

