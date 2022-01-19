TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,787 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,881,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $34.80.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

