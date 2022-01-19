TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Global by 37.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

