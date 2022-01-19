Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.63 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.06.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.