TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.34 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

