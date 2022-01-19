Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 238.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156,516 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 104,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Shares of FRT opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.87. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

