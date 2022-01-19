Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

MIME opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

