TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,197 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 21.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSS opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

