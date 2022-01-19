State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth $223,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

