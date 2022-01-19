Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 148.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after acquiring an additional 91,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on H shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

