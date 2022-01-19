State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 59.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.42. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.52 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

