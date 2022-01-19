SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.07

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $11.74. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 443,807 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.92.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.58 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
