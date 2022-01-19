NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. NN shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 65,168 shares traded.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $176.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $25,099.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,740 shares of company stock worth $135,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NN by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

