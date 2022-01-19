Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.79. Twin Disc shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 5,577 shares traded.
TWIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
About Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.