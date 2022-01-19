Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.79. Twin Disc shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 5,577 shares traded.

TWIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.