Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in December

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vimeo stock. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

