Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,058,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.