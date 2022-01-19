Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Update

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

VRSK stock opened at $198.45 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

