State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Shyft Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 138.5% during the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 191,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 338,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

