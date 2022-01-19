State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

EGP opened at $204.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.94.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

