Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.51% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 171.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $639.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

