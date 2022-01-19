Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 63.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NHI opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

