Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $270,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 101.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 267,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

