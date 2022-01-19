1,887 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $149.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.19. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

