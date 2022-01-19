Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.27.

BNTX opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -1.37. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

