Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 5.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Novanta by 53.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Novanta by 9,311.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

