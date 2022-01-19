Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,077 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPI. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

