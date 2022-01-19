Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Kennametal worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE:KMT opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.93. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.